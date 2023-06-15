10th NASS: See The Six South-South Senators Who Didn’t Vote For Akpabio

No fewer than six senators from the South-South region of the country refused to vote for the former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, who is now the 10th Senate President.

Recall that the All Progressive Congress (APC) zoned the position of the senate president to the south-south region by anointing Akpabio, however, it was faced with several oppositions from within the party.

Naija News recalls that the upper chamber of the assembly had upon its inauguration on Tuesday, elected its leaders, and Akpabio, from the South-South and Abdul’Aziz Yari of the North-West, were nominated for the position.

However, Daily Post reveals that a public document showing how the Senators voted, showed that some Senators from Akpabio’s geopolitical zone voted against him.

The document revealed that they voted for Yari, who comes from the North-West, but despite that Akpabio won the election after scoring 63 votes, defeating Senator Yari who also scored 46 votes.

The public document showed that two senators from Bayelsa State, three from Delta State and one from Edo State voted against Akpabio.

The entire senators from Delta State including Senators, Nwoko Ned, Dafinone Omueya, and Joel Onowakpo all voted against Akpabio.

While Senators from Bayelsa who voted against Akpabio including Senators Benson Friday and Dickson Seriake voted for Yari, the lawmaker representing the Edo Central Senatorial district, Okpebolo Monday also voted against Akpabio.

Akpabio took over from Ahmad Lawan who led the 9th Senate and was supported by Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President.

See the document below: