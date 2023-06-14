What My Daughter Did To Get Into House Of Representatives – James Ibori

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, who was jailed in UK for fraud and money laundering, has said that his daughter Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu scaled man-made hurdles to get to the House of Representatives.

Ibori made this known via an Instagram post on Wednesday morning in celebration of his daughter’s inauguration on Tuesday as a federal lawmaker.

“Rt. Honourable Mrs Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, my daughter, my friend, my pride! Congratulations. You made it to the House of Representatives. You defied all odds. You scaled all the man-made hurdles. To God be the glory,” he wrote.

Recall that Ibori-Suenu polled 46 votes against her rival, Ben Igbakpa, who scored 22 votes in the Peoples Democratic Party’s run-off primary election for the Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta.

Igbakpa was the incumbent legislator at the time and an associate of the then-governor Ifeanyi Okowa who fell out with Ibori.

Gbajabiamila To Tender Resignation As Lawmaker

Meanwhile, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is expected to tender his resignation as a lawmaker on the floor of the House of Representatives today (Wednesday).

Recall that Gbajabiamila was recently appointed as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and has not collected his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Concerns had emerged as to how the former Speaker was going to manage both roles given that he had been inaugurated alongside his colleagues on Tuesday and had voted as well for the leadership of the House.

However, according to Channels Television, Gbajabimaila, who represents Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State, will submit his resignation letter to his successor, Tajudeen Abbas, to be able to focus on the task of serving as Chief of Staff.

Also, INEC will need to conduct a fresh election to fill the role left vacant by Gbajabiamila, Naija News understands.