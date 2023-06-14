What APC Chairman Said About Students Loan Bill Signed By President Tinubu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has described the signing of the Students Loan Bill by President Bola Tinubu as a positive step.

He stated this on Tuesday while speaking with state house correspondents shortly after a meeting with the President.

Naija News recalls Tinubu on Monday signed the bill into law at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The bill allows Nigerian students in tertiary institutions to access interest-free loans from the Nigerian education loan fund.

The bill which was passed by the National Assembly in November 2022, was sponsored by the immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives and the new Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The legislation provides for the establishment of the Nigerian education bank, which will have the power to administer, supervise, coordinate, and monitor the management of student loans in the country.

Based on the provisions of the legislation, the bank is expected to receive applications for student loans through higher institutions on behalf of the applicants and screen them.

Reacting to the development, Adamu expressed support for the decision taken by the President, saying it would ensure every child in Nigeria has access to good education.

“This law is virtually guaranteeing every child of this country an opportunity to get good education. We support it and we stand with the President shoulder to shoulder in ensuring that its implementation becomes easy,” Adamu said.