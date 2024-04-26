NELFUND Denies Fake Website Offering ‘Federal Study Loan’

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has dissociated itself from a fake website offering a ‘Federal Study Loan’ to Nigerians.

NELFUND in a disclaimer issued on Friday by its Media and Public Relations Lead, Nasir Ayitogo, said the website, www.fedstudyloan-gov.ng being advertised as the application portal for the recently-launched student loan scheme of the Federal Government is fake.

He added that the Fund’s official channel for student loan applications, which will be open to the public in due course, is www.nelf.gov.ng.

“NELFUND wishes to clarify that it has no association with this website and strongly condemns any attempt to deceive students seeking financial aid,” Ayitogo said.

He therefore appealed to members of the public to avoid dealing with the fake website and report it to appropriate authorities.

“NELFUND takes the security and well-being of our students very seriously and is committed to providing accurate information and resources for financing their education.

“We urge all students to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any website or service claiming to represent our organisation.

“In the meantime, we encourage anyone affected by this scam to report it immediately to the relevant authorities,” the statement read.

Naija News recalls President Bola Tinubu on April 3, signed the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024, into law.

The law enables indigent students to access interest-free loans for their educational pursuits in any Nigerian tertiary institution.

It also established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund to process all loan requests, grants, disbursements and recoveries.