Obi Cubana Grants Wife’s Wish On 15th Wedding Anniversary, Shares Stunning Photos

Nigerian billionaire and socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has shared stunning photos to mark his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu.

Naija News reports that the businessman shared photos of himself, his wife, and his children in adorable outfits.

He also expressed appreciation to God for how far they have come in their marriage and revealed his wife would get the anniversary gift she wanted.

He wrote: “15yrs! See how God has blessed and multiplied us in everything! God has been good to us, so good! Happy wedding anniversary my baby @lush_eby.

“You said you wanted a 15th wedding anniversary ball, tonight you get one, the best!!! I love you, forever.”

BBNaija Ladies Begging Me To Hook Them Up With Obi Cubana

In related news, former BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney has disclosed what some of his female colleagues have been demanding from him.

According to him, some of them have pleaded with him to introduce them to his billionaire friends like Obi Cubana.

The BBNaija season 6 winner disclosed this during an interview on media personality Nedu’s The Honest Bunch podcast.

According to Whitemoney, most BBNaija female housemates go on the show to seek male customers instead of using the platform to pursue a career.

He also recounted how he questioned some female Ex-housemates from season 7, who approached him to hook them up with his Billionaire friends like Obi Cubana.