Nigerians React To Photos Of Ex Senate President, Ahmed Lawan Sitting At The Back In The Senate Chambers

Nigerians on social media have reacted to photos of the former Senate president, Ahmed Lawan sitting at the back during the Senate session after former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio was elected president.

Recall, Naija News earlier reports that Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, defeated Abdulaziz Yari to succeed Ahmed Lawan.

Senators-elect on Tuesday had overwhelmingly voted for Akpabio on the floor of the Senate.

Akpabio polled 63 votes to defeat his only rival for the position, Yari, who garnered 46 votes.

Following the emergence of Akpabio as senate president, Lawan could be seen sitting at the far end of the senate chambers on Tuesday during sessions.

The photos stirred up conversations about humility and power, with netizens stressing how transient power can be and how imperative it is for people to stay humble in fame, so as to be respected when they fade into oblivion.

See photo and reactions below;

9jahotblog wrote: ‘He was Senate President yesterday, Today he’s now Former Senate President. Power is transient.’

Akosode wrote: ‘Somebody that did not buy senate form.And someone will still be having hope for Obi. Nigeria is long gone.’

Zandena wrote: ‘So also this life, today we live, tomorrow we leave! That’s why one should be humble in fame so that you will be respected in oblivion.A food for thought!’

Uptownvibes wrote: ‘He is still a big winner. He lost his party presidential primaries and got senate seat as compensation .. Only in Nigeria.’

Rexmania wrote: ‘I would have resigned if I were him. You can’t go up and come down again.’

Ogene wrote: ‘Nothing special about these positions. You people should stop making unnecessary noise.’