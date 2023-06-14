Nigerian Referee Dies While Officiating Friendly Match In Niger State Community

There were concerns on Tuesday evening after a Nigerian referee died while officiating a football match at a community in Niger State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the deceased, simply known as Mustafa Coach 02, was on the pitch during a friendly football match in Madalla town when the tragic incident happened.

It was gathered that the football match yesterday was disrupted by heavy rainfall followed by thunder strikes.

The referee was the official referee for the match between Suleja and Madall youths which was played at the community’s school field.

It was gathered that the match was on half-time break around 5:20 pm when Mustafa was struck to dead.

“It was raining, and all the footballers along with their fans were taken refuge inside the school’s classrooms. The referee along with his assistant (linemen), rushed back to the field, demanding the players to join them.

“They were only at the centre of the pitch when the thunder struck. Two of them were rushed to a hospital, where the referee was confirmed dead on arrival while his assistant was revived,” SaharaReporters quoted an eyewitness saying.

A family member of the deceased, who reportedly gave his other name as Ibrahim, said the deceased was buried Wednesday morning in Suleja town where he lived.