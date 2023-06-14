Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 14th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 14th June 2023.

The PUNCH: Anointed candidates of the All Progressives Congress for the National Assembly leadership positions emerged victorious during elections at the federal parliament on Tuesday in Abuja. All the candidates, who received the backing of President Bola Tinubu and the APC, defeated aspirants, who contested the positions contrary to the zoning arrangement of the party.

Vanguard: After months of political intrigues, permutations, and drama, the four candidates nominated by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for Senate and House of Representatives leadership won their elections in style yesterday. The four anointed candidates are Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau; House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas; and Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

The Nation: The National Assembly turned a new page yesterday with the election of Godswill Obot Akpabio (Akwa Ibom Northwest) as President of the Senate and Tajudeen Abbas (Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State) as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Also elected are Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano North) unopposed as Deputy President of the Senate and Benajmen Okezie Kalu (Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State) as Deputy Speaker. He was also unopposed.

Daily Trust: The federal government is set to introduce tuition fees in federal universities, polytechnics and other tertiary institutions following the signing of the Student Loan Bill by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Daily Trust reports. The bill, which is now an act of parliament was signed on Monday, a development widely celebrated in many quarters without understanding the implication of the new law for the millions of prospective students who rely on tuition-free higher institutions of learning to acquire knowledge.

