Man Who Opposed Bola Tinubu Inauguration Certified Mentally Unstable

Obiajulu Ujah, who opposed the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu, has been certified mentally unstable.

The Kuje Correctional Centre had presented a medical report of the psychiatric evaluation of Ujah to the Zuba Magistrate Court.

Naija News recalls that the accused had caused a stir at the Abuja airport on March 31.

Ujah was ejected from a Lagos-bound Ibom Air flight after vociferously opposing the May 29 inauguration of Tinubu.

He was later sent to prison for one month during his arraignment to enable medical experts to determine the state of his mental health.

The medical report signed by the Kuje Prison Chief Medical Officer (CMO) suggests Ujah has a mental disorder,

At the last sitting at the FCT Magistrate Court in Zuba, Magistrate Abdulazeez Ismail Muhammad subpoenaed the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The Kuje Correctional Centre CMO was also summoned to “provide his opinion in writing as to the state of mind of Ujah, who is said to be mentally-challenged”.

With the report now tendered before the court, Ujah will know his fate at the next hearing in the matter adjourned to the 15th day of June, 2023.