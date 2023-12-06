Ooni Of Ife Secures Release Of Five Inmates From Kuje Prison In Abuja

Renowned Yoruba monarch, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his wife, have reportedly facilitated the release of five inmates from the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to a statement from the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service, FCT Command, Adamu Duza, Ogunwusi explained that the payment of fines for the inmates was a way to commemorate his 8th anniversary on the throne of his ancestors.

The Convener of Hope Alive Initiative for Africa was quoted to have said to the inmates during the intervention programme “I am here for the real people who need hope. Your condition today will be history tomorrow.”

The statement further stated that the monarch, who “secured the release of five inmates by paying their fines”, promised to support the inmates’ rehabilitation with the supply of equipment to aid their skills acquisition.

In her remark earlier, the monarch’s wife, Temitope, said the occasion was not only to celebrate the reign of the traditional ruler but also to reflect on societal issues.

Naija News understands that Temitope is the sixth wife of Ooni of Ife. He married the Ijebu princess last year.

“We are reminded of the power of forgiveness, redemption and second chance,” The PUNCH quoted Temitope saying during their intervention at the Kuje prison.

The monarch’s wife also applauded the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the correctional service authorities for their job reforming and reintegrating inmates.

Olatunbosun Ajibogun, representing the Controller of Corrections FCT Command, Ibrahim Idris, expressed gratitude to the monarch and his wife for selecting the Kuje Custodial Centre.

He assured them of the correctional service’s unwavering dedication to its mission of reforming, rehabilitating, and reintegrating inmates back into society.