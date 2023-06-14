List Of Speakership Aspirants Who Voted For Abbas

The lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Tajudeen Abbas, emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had nominated Abbas as its preferred candidate for Speaker and also chose Benjamin Kalu as the Deputy Speaker.

However, some lawmakers rejected the choice of Abbas as the anointed candidate and vowed to contest the speakership position contrary to the zoning arrangement of the party.

While some speakership aspirants stepped down for Abbass, two contenders refused to jettison their ambition despite pleas from President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

On Tuesday, Abbas polled 353 votes, beating the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and another rival, Aminu Jaji, who scored three votes each.

However, below are the members of the G-7, a group of aggrieved aspirants for the position of Speaker, who voted for Abbas after meeting with President Tinubu.