Abbas Makes Crucial Promises To Nigerians After Inauguration As Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has made ten important promises to Nigerians upon his inauguration as the leader of the Green Chamber.

Naija News earlier reported that Abbas, who was the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, polled 353 votes to defeat his rivals, former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and Aminu Jaji, who both secured three votes each.

Delivering his inaugural speech, Abbas promised to ensure that the parliament under his watch will respect the rule of law in discharging its responsibilities, and would work hard to deliver good governance and effective representation to the people.

Abbas said he would not take the mandate bestowed on him for granted, adding that he would be just and fair to every member irrespective of their perceived differences.

He also promised to be guided by the 1999 constitution and the rule of the House, stressing that the legislative agenda for the 10th House would be reeled out in a few weeks.

Abbas said the House of Representatives under his leadership would pass bills to improve the lives of Nigerians, adding that his doors will be open for members irrespective of political party.

He said: “I shall operate a house that you all will be proud of.

“We will work in harmony with the executive arm while upholding principles of checks and balances. Our collaboration will be anchored on the principles of transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

“We must, therefore, justify the confidence reposed in us by our constituents to represent their interests and work committedly for our dear nation.

“Under my watch, the 10th house shall sustain and even surpass the gains of the ninth house. That is my prayer. We shall carry out the task before us jointly. We shall introduce reforms and innovations for the benefit of Nigerians.”

The Speaker said the parliament would work closely and inter-dependently with the executive and judiciary to give Nigerians the good governance they deserve.

Abbas asserted that the Green Chamber will focus on strengthening the nation’s security apparatus, collaborating with relevant stakeholders to combat insurgency, terrorism, and all forms of criminalities.

According to the speaker, the lower chamber will make laws that will address the challenges in education, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors among others.

He said: “We stand at a crucial juncture in our nation’s history where challenges abound, but so do opportunities.

“We will champion legislations that will uplift the lives of our fellow citizens, promote social justice and drive sustainable development.

“We will focus on strengthening our security apparatus, collaborating with relevant stakeholders to combat insurgency, terrorism, and all forms of criminalities. We aim to help create a safe and secure environment that fosters economic growth and social stability.

“Through legislation, the 10th House will promote entrepreneurship and support small and medium-scale enterprises. We shall diversify our economy and provide sustainable employment opportunities for our youth. We are aware of the challenges in our education, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors among others.”