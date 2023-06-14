Kogi: Gov Bello Sacks Commissioner, Two Others

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has sacked the State Commissioner for Agriculture, David Apeh.

The government official’s dismissal was confirmed in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade-Arike.

Also sacked was Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and the Part-time Chairman Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board, Hajiya Maryam Salifu.

Although no reason was given for Apeh’s sack, Ayoade-Arike said the governor approved the termination of his appointment with immediate effect.

She, however, said that Isah-Yunusa and Salifu were relieved of their appointments because of “misconduct”.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has officially written to the State House of Assembly seeking a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad.

According to the letter, Naija News understands that during Akeredolu’s absence, his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will be the Acting Governor.

The leave period commenced on the 7th of June and is expected to terminate on the 6th of July,2023 (public holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (28th and 29th, June,2023 factored in).

The Governor assured of his resumption on the 6th of July,2023.

The approval of Governor Akeredolu’s letter was made known by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Oladimeji Oladiji.

The Speaker had earlier described the Governor as a lover of peace and an apostle of rule of law.

He later wished him a speedy recovery.