JUST IN: Gunmen Attack Unijos, Abduct Seven Students

At least seven students were reportedly abducted when unknown gunmen attacked the University of Jos this week.

It was gathered that the students were abducted on Monday night at their hostel located outside the campus.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, told journalists on Wednesday in Jos that the students were whisked away while reading for their second-semester examinations that commenced on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“It is true that some criminal elements abducted seven students of the University of Jos.

“They were picked up on Monday at about 8:30 p.m. at their hostel, along Bauchi ring road in Jos North Local Government Area.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, has deployed armed police personnel to arrest the kidnappers and ensure the safe release of the abducted students.

“Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and security agencies have also deployed their personnel for search and rescue operations,” Alabo said.

Alabo advised students and residents of the area to be calm, insisting that security agencies were working assiduously to ensure the abducted students’ safe return.