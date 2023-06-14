Gbajabiamila Resigns From House Of Reps, To Resume As Chief Of Staff

The Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday resigned from the House.

Naija News recalls that Gbajabiamila who won the election for the Surulere I constituency of Lagos State on the 25th of February, 2023 was appointed as Chief of Staff to the president.

President Bola Tinubu in a statement released on the 2nd of June, 2023 through the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye had announced Gbajabiamila’s appointment.

Gbajabiamila in his reaction to the development had promised to resume office as Chief of Staff today (Wednesda).

Meanwhile, his letter of resignation was presented on the floor of the house and read by the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to hold another election to fill in the space left by Gbajabiamila.

Following the resignation, the Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas has declared the seat of Femi Gbajabiamila, his predecessor, vacant.

Before his resignation, Gbajabiamila served in the House of Representatives for 20 years.