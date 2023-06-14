Bawa Arrives DSS Office After Suspension

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa is now under the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Naija News had earlier reported that DSS invited Bawa to their office after he was suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu had approved Bawa’s indefinite suspension and directed him to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, of Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The suspension comes following an investigation into his conduct while in office.

An insider that spoke with Daily Trust that Bawa arrived at the DSS headquarters in the evening, around 9:02 pm.

According to the source, Bawa is presently being questioned by the secret service’s agents.

The DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya also confirmed Bawa’s arrival in a brief statement he said, “The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),” Afunanya said.

“Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him,” he added.