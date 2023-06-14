10th Senate: Why We Entered National Assembly At 4am – Akpabio’s Camp

The camp of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has revealed that its members arrived at the National Assembly Complex around 4 am on Tuesday in order to avert the 2015 incident.

Naija News recalls that Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon. Yakubu Dogara shunned the zoning arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 to emerge as the Senate President and the Speaker respectively.

Speaking at the reception of his swearing-in in Abuja, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele said Senators in the camp of Akpabio had to arrive early to counter any move by the Abdulaziz Yari camp.

Bamidele, who was the Deputy Director-General of the Akpabio/Barau campaign, said the victory of Senator Akpabio wouldn’t have been possible if not for the efforts of the immediate past Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

He added that he has not been able to sleep for the last 48 hours in order to ensure that the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs emerged as Senate President.

He said, “I have not been able to sleep for the last 48 hours in order to ensure that Senator Godswill Akpabio emerged as Senate President. We entered the National Assembly Complex around 4 am in order to avert what happened in 2015. The victory wouldn’t have been possible if not for the efforts of the immediate past Senate President.”