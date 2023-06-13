Connect with us

Umahi Nominates Barau Jibrin For DSP

6 hours ago

'He Belongs To Everyone' - APC Chieftains Tip Barau Jibrin For Senate President

Senator David Umahi has nominated Kano State Senator, Barau Jibrin, for the position of Deputy Senate President.


Naija News reports that Jibrin was noted on Tuesday on the floor of the Senate.

