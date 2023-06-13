Nigeria News Umahi Nominates Barau Jibrin For DSP Published 6 hours ago on 13 June 2023 By George Oshogwe Ogbolu Kindly share this story: Senator David Umahi has nominated Kano State Senator, Barau Jibrin, for the position of Deputy Senate President. Naija News reports that Jibrin was noted on Tuesday on the floor of the Senate. Related Topics:Barau JibrinDavid UmahiGodswill Akpabio Advertisement You may like Akpabio Reveals Senate’s Plan On Fuel Subsidy After Emerging Senate President Senate President, Akpabio Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock Rubber Stamp: NBA-SPIDEL Chair Reacts As Akpabio Emerges Senate President If You Were A Northerner How Would You Feel? – Reno Omokri Fumes As Akpabio Emerges Senate President Senate President Akpabio Swears In Senators-Elect Obaseki Reacts As Akpabio Emerges Senate President