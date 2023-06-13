Tinubu Meets With NANS Leadership In Aso Rock [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, met with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking during the meeting, Tinubu promised that his administration would commit more resources to the education sector to ensure that every Nigerian child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.

The President declared that poverty should not be a barrier to education, stressing that education is the greatest weapon against poverty in the country.

He said: “If we all believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty then we have to invest in it.

“Poverty should not prevent anybody, any child, including the daughter or son of a wood seller, ‘Bole’ (plantain) seller or yam seller from attaining their highest standard of education, to eliminate poverty.

“If you eliminate poverty from one family, you can carry the rest of the weight.”

President Tinubu urged the student body to ensure unity and stability among its members across the country to achieve more.

He added: “You have to promote unity and stability among each other. You have to employ democratic means in your programs and elections. I have to say anyone who is unable to accept and celebrate a free and fair election, does not deserve the joy of victory.”

The President expressed his appreciation for the students’ support of the removal of subsidy on petrol, explaining the reasons behind the decision and the need to curb smuggling.

He said: “I’m glad you understand the reason for the subsidy removal. We were at a point where Nigeria tried to draw water from a dry well and that is no longer acceptable we equally must not continue to service the smugglers because they used to take our tankers and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across the borders. We will put our money where our mouth is.”

Earlier, NANS President, Umar Barambu, said the delegation had come to thank the President for the signing into law of the Student Loan Bill, which will provide loans to Nigerian students in tertiary institutions.

“We are here to congratulate you and to thank you for what you have been doing to the country since you assumed responsibility as the President. We want to equally thank you for the Students Loan Bill,” Barambu said.

The NANS President also hailed Tinubu for the removal of fuel subsidy, saying that Nigerian students are in support of the removal.

He added: “It takes a great person to take that bold step of removing the subsidy on petrol. Some people contacted us to protest against that decision, but we said no!

“The well is dry and ‘Baba’ cannot give what we don’t have now. We have to accept reality and face that challenge squarely so that together we can rescue the country. Today we are saying ‘yes’ to fuel subsidy removal and we will stand with that decision.”