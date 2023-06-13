Senate President Akpabio, Jibrin, Oshiomhole, Others Visit Wike (Video)

The newly elected Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday visited the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike at his residence in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and some other members of the Senate were also in the delegation.

The visit is understood to be an appreciation visit to Wike.

See the video.

It would be recalled that the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio emerged as the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

Naija News reports that Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, defeated Abdulaziz Yari to succeed Ahmed Lawan.

Senators-elect on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted for Akpabio on the floor of the Senate.

Akpabio polled 63 votes to defeat his only rival for the position, Yari, who garnered 46 votes.

Shortly after his emergence, Akpabio visited President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.