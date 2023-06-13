Rubber Stamp: NBA-SPIDEL Chair Reacts As Akpabio Emerges Senate President

The chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section On Public Interest And Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani, has reacted to the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Nigeria’s Senate President.

Naija News reported earlier that Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, took an oath of office and was sworn in as the 10th National Assembly Senate President on Tuesday.

National Assembly. Also, Senator Barau Jibrin emerged unopposed as the Deputy Senate President of the 10th

Reacting to the development during a chat with journalists, Ubani, a renowned rights activist and lawyer, congratulated the former governor, urging him not to be a rubber-stamp senate president who will be tossed to and fro.

According to Ubani, Akpabio merited his election as the senate president. He, however, challenged him to ensure the legislative arm’s independence and ensure that laws that would directly impact Nigerians were given priority attention.

He also appealed to the Senate President to ensure a working Nigeria under his dispensation.

“I wholeheartedly welcome and congratulate Most Distinguished Senator Akpabio as the new Senate President of Nigeria. He merited it as he had the capacity and competence for that position.

“His previous positions which he held were full of positives starting from being a commissioner to the governor, to minority Senate leader, and finally as a Minister. His ministerial position was controversial because forces against him desired it that way, but he managed to pull through,” Daily Independent quoted Ubani saying.

He added that Akpabio carries uncommon grace and that he was not surprised that he was elected as the Senate President.

“Distinguished Senators have exhibited sensitivity in his choice. Choosing a Muslim as the next Senate President would have been a clear sign of insensitivity.

“Senator Akpabio is advised to ensure that he does not turn the Senate into a rubber stamp to the executive as that will send a very dangerous signal to the system. He should scrutinize things that come from the Executive to ensure proper checks and balancing.

“He should be firm, fair, and committed to having a working country under the new dispensation. He should not allow ill feelings or rancour between the National Assembly and other arms of government but promote order and good governance.

“Laws that will alleviate the sufferings of the masses should be promoted. We wish him success on this new role and assignment,” Ubani added.