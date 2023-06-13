PHOTOS: Nigerian Bandit Flex On TikTok

A video showing the moment a yet-to-be-identified bandit was seen having fun on the video-making app, Tiktok have surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that the bandit with the username, 8177470767923, shared various videos of himself wielding a gun, whilst entertaining his followers on the platform.

The bandit who had many Nigerian soldiers in his followers, however, deleted his account after concerned Nigerian alerted security operatives over the activities ongoing on his page.

See photos and reactions to the page sparked below:

@iam_damayor wrote: ”Bandit dey use TikTok, but make I just tweet one small truth now about Nigeria and DSS go know where I dey in less than 24 hrs.”

Adetutu Balogun, MBA wrote: ‘‘Yet DSS can’t locate them… NIN in the potopoto !”

Cupid wrote: ”DSS are only after people holding government accountable.”

Bigwig Austin™wrote: ”I have lived long enough to know that insecurity is sponsored in Nigeria. This [email protected]@rd is on TikTok with his AK-47 rifle but I can’t criticize the govt without DSS…Fvck!”

Zagazola wrote; “Bandit on Tiktok flexing, good”

Hon. Abubakar Sadiq wrote: “But Security operatives can arrest Aminu, IPOB members, Online Critics, Yahoo boys. But not these misguided folks. What A Nation?!”@OfficialDSSNG @PoliceNG”

Alexx wrote: ”Where is that police officer who said they can track down anybody in any part of the world? See Bandit for TikTok why not start your tracking from here?”

Chidume wrote: ‘‘One police officer once told us on Twitter that Nigerian police can track anybody. FG under the APC government forced Nigerians in the peak of COVID-19 to register for NIN to help check insecurity. So unfortunate that today, bandits are even buying data to TikTok without fear.”