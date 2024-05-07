Terrorists Kill Two, Abduct 18 In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Terrorists struck Ungwan Dantata in the Gefe community, Kallah Ward of Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Monday, leaving two dead and 18 abducted.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred around 1 a.m., plunging the local community into chaos and grief.

Sujada Ayuba, a resident of the area, confirmed the development to Punch Newspaper.

He revealed that the attackers, who invaded on foot, brutally killed Ezra Badama and Nagode Ibro.

The abduction victims include Nehemiah Sukuni, Rebecca Nehemiah, Sadam Gane, Alice Sadam, and several others, totaling 18.

Ayuba detailed the ongoing plight of the Gefe community, noting that since November last year, residents have faced incessant attacks.

The community, primarily agrarian, finds itself crippled by fear, unable to access farmlands during this crucial planting season.

“People have sold their harvests and even their lands to pay ransoms. There’s no money left for necessities like fertilizer. We urgently need government support to alleviate hunger and restore security,” he implored.

The resident called for urgent deployment of security forces to safeguard the area and potentially intercept terrorists during such attacks.

“There are strategic positions where security presence could make a difference. Immediate action could prevent further tragedies,” he suggested.

As of Tuesday, no communication had been established with the abductors regarding ransom, leaving the fate of the kidnapped individuals uncertain.

The local community solemnly buried the deceased, Ezra Badama and Nagode Ibro, according to Christian rites, on the same day.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, was unavailable for comments as repeated attempts to contact him remained unanswered.

This recent attack follows another grim incident in Kajuru-Station community within the same local government area, where terrorists kidnapped 87 individuals and looted several shops.