Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa following his assumption of office.

Naija News earlier reported that Akpabio defeated the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, in a keenly contested election held on Tuesday on the floor of the Senate.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State polled 63 votes, while the former governor of Zamfara scored 46 votes.