Obaseki Reacts As Akpabio Emerges Senate President

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reacted to the emergence of former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, as Senate President.

Naija News reports that Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, defeated Abdulaziz Yari to succeed Ahmed Lawan as Senate President.

Senators-elect on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted for Akpabio on the floor of the Senate.

Akpabio polled 63 votes to defeat his only rival for the position, Yari, who garnred 46 votes.

Reacting in a statement to Naija News, Obaseki congratulated Akpabio, a former Niger Delta Affairs Minister.

According to the Edo State Governor, Akpabio’s understanding of the machinery of State will smoothen executive-legislative collaboration

Obaseki said: “I congratulate Senator Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Senator Akpabio comes with immense experience as a former Governor and Minister, garnering wide-ranging expertise that will benefit the 10th Senate and advance the development of our dear nation.

“His understanding of the machinery of State will smoothen executive-legislative collaboration, which will enhance good governance and engender sustainable development.

“I am confident that he will give a good account of himself and deliver on this new national assignment.”