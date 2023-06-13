Not My Fault If Akpabio Is ‘The Worst’, I Forced No One To Vote Him – Ndume

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume has asked Nigerians not to hold him responsible if Senate President Godswill Akpabio turns out to be a failure.

Naija News reports that Ndume, the former Senate Leader, was the head of Akpabio’s Senate Presidency campaign.

Akpabio had on Tuesday defeated former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, to emerges as the nation’s number three citizen.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ndume stated that the newly elected Senate President’s performance would not reflect on him.

He said, “I don’t think that is right. I’m not Akpabio. Even before God, Akpabio will account for his own; I will account [for mine].”

According to the veteran lawmaker, he should not share in any liability attached to Akpabio’s performance.

“I said he’s the best,” the Majority Leader of the ninth Senate admitted.

“If he turns out being the worst, I’m not going to be responsible. How can you hold me accountable? I didn’t force anybody to vote. I believe he’s the best, but I don’t know what he will do tomorrow. I can’t say that.”

Ndume stated that his expectation is based on what he has seen.

“I’ve known Akpabio for four years; he was a minority leader, while I was the majority leader,” he said.

“And I know he is somebody that is intelligent, he’s passionate about some issues, and he’s detribalised. He’s a qualified lawyer, he was a minister, he was a commissioner, he has all it takes to do what Nigerians expect.”