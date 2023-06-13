Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 13th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 13th June 2023.

The PUNCH: AHEAD of today’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, President Bola Tinubu, on Monday mobilised support for Senator Godswill Akpabio, who is contesting the Senate presidency. The President, as part of efforts to rally support for Akpabio and other anointed aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, met the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma.

Vanguard: Except the unexpected happens, the National Assembly is primed for a battle royale as the 10th Assembly is inaugurated today. After weeks of power play, horse-trading, alignments and realignments, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, will contest for the Senate presidency.

The Nation: Despite a rancorous campaign, the presiding officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives may be picked today via consensus. Everything points to a coronation of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin as Deputy Senate President, Tajudeen Abbas as House Speaker and Benjamen Kalu as Deputy Speaker.

The Guardian: THE die is cast, as members-elect of the 10th National Assembly vote for aspirants jostling for leadership positions in Nigeria’s bi-cameral legislature. The election is expected to be held immediately after a proclamation by President Bola Tinubu, setting the tone for the choice of leadership that will define the 10th National Assembly.

