If You Were A Northerner How Would You Feel? – Reno Omokri Fumes As Akpabio Emerges Senate President

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the election of the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West, Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the erstwhile Akwa Ibom Governor defeated the senator representing Zamfara Central, Abdulaziz Yari, to win the election held on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, Omokri insisted that electing a Southerner as the Senate President was a wrong move.

He argued that such a situation has created an imbalance of power in the goverment considering that the president of the federation, Bola Tinubu is from the southwest and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola is also from the Southwest.

He wrote, “In my opinion, it is wrong for the 10th Senate to have elected any Southerner as Senate President. It creates an imbalance in the government in favour of Southern Nigeria. The head of the executive, President Tinubu, is from the Southwest.

“The head of the judiciary, Justice Ariwoola, is also from the Southwest. Now, the head of the legislature, Akpabio, is from the South-South. If you were a Northerner, how would you feel? Yes, Buhari did it. And we complained. We were not happy. If we keep quiet now, are we not as hypocritical as those who justified Buhari’s Northernisation policy?”