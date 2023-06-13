“I Am In Oslo” – Osinbajo Reveals (Photos)

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday revealed that he is currently in Oslo, Norway at an event hosted by the Norwegian government.

According to Osinbajo, he is in the European country to attend the 20th Oslo Forum which would give him the opportunity to speak with decision-makers, experts, peace process actors and reflect on the practice of mediation.

The former Nigerian Vice President also listed some of the dignitaries he had dinner with last night while expressing optimism about having fruitful deliberations at the event.

He wrote via his Twitter account: “I am in Oslo, Norway to attend the 20th Oslo Forum hosted by the Norwegian Government. It is an opportunity to speak with decision makers, experts, peace process actors and reflect on the practice of mediation.

“It was my pleasure to have dinner last night with the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs: HE Anniken Huitfeldt, Phumzile Mlambo -Ngcuka (Former Deputy President of South Africa), Ahmed Fiqi (Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Somalia) Alvaro Durán (Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia), Isidro L. Purisima (Acting Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity in the Philippines).

“I look forward to frank conversations and fruitful deliberations.”

Below are some pictures.