Hilda Baci Reacts To Lawsuit Threat

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has reacted to the lawsuit threat by Abuja-based outfit after publicly denying having any knowledge of their scheduled event.

Naija News reports that a few days ago, Hilda dismissed reports alleging that she was charging twenty-five thousand Naira for people to observe her culinary skills in Abuja.

Baci in a post via her social media page, cancelled the ‘meet and greet’ session, clarifying that she did not ask anyone to pay such an amount of money.

She said: “Hi everyone. This is to inform everyone that I’m not doing any meet and greet in Abuja. I would also never ask anyone to pay for such.”

However, the organizers of the event have called out Hilda with claims and evidence of payment made for the event.

They alleged that both parties agreed to put out a publication for the event and an advance payment was made to the celebrity chef.

The event organizers noted that Hilda’s action has affected their brand and they would take all necessary steps to ensure that justice is served on the issue.

In response to the allegations, the Akwa-Ibom-born chef via her verified social media handle on Monday night clarified to her fans that the money paid by the organizers of the event was refunded after she felt uncomfortable about the charging arrangements.

She further noted she had informed the organizers of her intentions to withdraw from the arrangement hoping they did not post the fliers on their platform. Unfortunately, they went ahead despite her refusal to participate in their scheduled event.

Watch video of Hilda giving an explanation of the incident below;