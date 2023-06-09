Hilda Baci Speaks On Charging 25K To Watch Her Culinarily Skills In Abuja

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has dismissed reports alleging that she was charging twenty five thousand Naira for people to observe her culinary skills in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian chef via her social media page cancelled a planned ‘meet and greet’ session with her supporters in Abuja following reports of an alleged ticket charge.

Debunking the reports, Baci cancelled the session, clarifying that she did not ask anyone to pay such an amount of money.

She said: “Hi everyone. This is to inform everyone that I’m not doing any meet and greet in Abuja. I would also never ask anyone to pay for such.”

It will be recalled that the 27-year-old gained popularity following her 100 hours of marathon cooking to surpass the previous Guinness World record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, in 2019 for the longest time spent by an individual on cooking.

After the feat which she achieved about two weeks ago, Baci is yet to get an official confirmation from Guinness World Records though the organization said they have taken notice of her attempt.