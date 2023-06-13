Akpabio Vs Yari: Votes Counting Begins For Senate Presidency

Voting for the position of Senate President for the 10th National Assembly has ended and counting of the ballots has begun.

It is an open secret voting procedure, with the Clark of the National Assembly calling out senators-elect based on the alphabetical order of their states.

Naija News reports that the contest for the Senate President seat is between the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

More to come…