ADC’s Kachikwu Calls For Probe Of CBN, NNPCL, NCS

President Bola Tinubu has been asked to order a probe into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as well as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Naija News understands that the call for a comprehensive audit of the above-listed institutions was made by the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 general elections, Dumebi Kachikwu.

Kachikwu’s call for a probe into the activities of these institutions comes after the suspension and arrest of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emiefele last Friday.

According to him, the investigation would unravel the rot within these institutions and how they have abused power in time past, as well as help the new government chart a path towards reviving the economy.

The ADC flag bearer while speaking in a live broadcast on Monday said, appreciated the bold step to remove the fuel subsidy regime by Tinubu, and also faulted the President for not putting in place adequate palliates to ameliorate the effect of his action before making the pronouncement.

He said, “Our President must immediately investigate the activities of our CBN governor, the most political CBN governor we’ve had in the history of Nigeria.

“The pillars of the economy today are the CBN, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and the Nigeria Customs Service. Every other sphere of our economy derives from these pillars but they are the most corrupt pillars of our society. If the President has started working on the CBN, he must at the same time, spread his tentacles to the NNPCL and the customs.”