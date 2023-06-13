Adamu Garba Reacts As Akpabio Emerges New Senate President

A former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has congratulated the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on his emergence as the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

Naija News earlier reported that Akpabio defeated the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, in a keenly contested election held on Tuesday on the floor of the Senate.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State polled 63 votes, while the former governor of Zamfara scored 46 votes.

Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will succeed the immediate past Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Reacting in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Garba also congratulated the new Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, and the 10th National Assembly.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also sent his congratulatory message to President Bola Tinubu, the ruling party, and to Nigerians.

He wrote: “Congratulations to the brand new President of the Senate and the Deputy President of the Senate. Congratulations to the 10th National Assembly under the leader of the most distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio and Distinguished Senator Barau Jibrin.

“Congratulations to the President, to our party, and to Nigerians. We have delivered, once again.”