10th NASS: ‘It Would Be Breaking News’ – Orji Uzor Kalu Denies Stepping Down For Akpabio

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has denied dropping his Senate Presidency ambition for Godswill Akpabio, a former Niger Delta Affairs Minister.

Naija News recalls that reports had emerged on Monday claiming Kalu and Osita Izunaso have dropped their ambitions for Akpabio after a meeting of South-East senators-elect with Governor Hope Uzodinma.

But speaking to The PUNCH, an aide to Senator Kalu, Emeka Nwala, said his principal had not stepped down for Akpabio, as he had just been made the Deputy Senate President to run with Yari.

Nwala said, “In sha’Allah, Senator Kalu is Yari’s Deputy Senate President, and none of them have stepped down. If we have, it would be breaking news by now.

“So anyone who is purporting such a story is lying. How can someone who has the majority of the lawmakers on their side step down for anyone? It’s not possible.”

The source said, “I cannot categorically state that he has stepped down for anyone, but I know there has been a lot of pressure mounted on him to step down.’’

Also, a source close to Senator Musa stated that he had withdrawn his support from Yari’s group but had yet to back Akpabio.

The source stated that as a party man, he had withdrawn support, but he preferred to maintain neutrality.

The source stated, “Senator Musa has backed down on his support for the Yari ticket but would not support the Akpabio team. He would rather prefer to be neutral than give them his vote.”

