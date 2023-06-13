Senators Backing Akpabio Already Dressed And Ready For NASS Inauguration [VIDEO]

Senators-elect backing the Senate Presidency ambition of Godswill Akpabio are already dressed for the 10th National Assembly inauguration.

In a video on Twitter, the lawmakers-elect were all seen dressed up and in possession of their Senate tag to access the floor of the Red Chambers.

Naija News reports that the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated today after a proclamation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had endorsed Akpabio and Barau Jibrin as its preferred Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.

But Akpabio, a former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, will battle for the nation’s number three position against former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

Recall that in 2015 Bukola Saraki had gone against the APC endorsed candidate, Ahmed Lawan, to clinch the Senate Presidency after an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party.