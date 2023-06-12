Seven Major Highlights Of Tinubu’s Democracy Day Speech

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, addressed Nigerians as the country celebrates Democracy Day on June 12. 2023.

In his maiden Democracy Day address to Nigerians, President Tinubu acknowledged the hardship being faced by Nigerians in the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal.

He, however, promised to reward the citizens for their sacrifices by investing in education, regular power supply, healthcare, transportation infrastructure, and other public utilities that will improve their quality of life.

Below are the seven major highlights of the President’s speech.

1. June 12, 1993 Annulment

The President said the abortion, by military fiat, of the decisive victory of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the June 12, 1993, presidential election, turned out to be the seed that germinated into the prolonged struggle that gave birth to the democracy the country now enjoy since 1999.

2. Sacrifice Of Chief MKO Abiola

President Tinubu commended Chief MKO Abiola for sacrificing his life in unyielding, patriotic defense of the ideals of democracy as symbolized in his choice, by his fellow countrymen and women, as their duly-elected President. He added that Abiola did not forgo the justice of his cause and refused to opt for the path of ease and capitulation in the face of the tyranny of power.

3. Other Heroes of Democracy

The President also recalled several other heroes of democracy that gave their yesterday for the liberty that is ours today. He named such heroes to include Kudirat Abiola, wife of Chief Abiola, Pa Alfred Rewane, and Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (rtd).

4. Democracy Must Not Be Taken For Granted

President Buhari called on Nigerians not to take the country’s democracy for granted. He also asked the citizens to forever jealously guard and protect the independence struggle like a precious jewel. Tinubu said the country has traversed the dark, thorny path of dictatorship before and those who experienced it can readily testify to the unbridgeable gap between the dignity of freedom and the humiliation and degradation of tyranny.

5. 2023 Elections

President Tinubu noted that the 2023 general election was intensely contested which shows that democracy is well and alive in the country. He said it is only natural that even as those who won and experienced victory in the various elections are elated and fulfilled, those who lost are disenchanted and disappointed. Tinubu added that the beauty of democracy is that those who win today can lose tomorrow and those who lose today will have an opportunity to compete and win in the next round of elections.

6. Rule Of Law and Vibrant Judiciary

Tinubu promised that his government will adhere to the rule of law, which is a critical pillar of democracy, and give a vibrant judiciary that can be trusted to deliver justice and strengthen institutions. He also stated that unnecessary illegal orders used to undermine the country’s democracy will no longer be tolerated. The President said the recent harmonization of the retirement age for judicial officers is meant to strengthen the rule of law.

7. Fuel Subsidy Removal

President Tinubu acknowledged the hardship and pain being faced by Nigerians in the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal, stating that the temporal discomfort was necessary to save the country from going under.

Tinubu said his administration will “reward” their sacrifices with “massive investment” in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare, and other public utilities that will improve their quality of life.