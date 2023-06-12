Reno Omokri Reacts To Tinubu’s June 12 Speech, Points Out Key Issues

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has shared his thoughts on the Democracy Day Speech of President Bola Tinubu.

He commended the nation’s leader for addressing the pains Nigerians are facing due to the removal of fuel subsidy and the promises made to combat the situation.

The political analyst applauded Tinubu for his eloquence and fluidity of thoughts

He, however, maintained that the suspension and arrest of Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele was a wrong move.

Speaking via Instagram, he wrote, “Very commendable speech by President Tinubu. Although Waziri Atiku is my choice and would have done better, I, however, must concede that the President was eloquent, displayed fluidity of thought, and had command of the issues. Other than the treatment meted out to CBN Governor Emefiele, I cannot fault the President’s first two weeks in office.

“This speech, in which he acknowledged the pains Nigerians are facing and his promise to alleviate the pains, the sustenance of subsidy removal, deft negotiations with the Nigerian Labour Congress, his accessibility and open door policy, balanced appointments of Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, increasing the retirement age of judges, taking charge of the leadership selection process of the 10th National Assembly, signing significant bills into law, and making progress towards a single exchange rate, has established that he is a significant improvement on Buhari.

“Nevertheless, I fully support Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court, and I am very hopeful that he will emerge victorious.

“Happy Democracy Day and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”