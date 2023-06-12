Nnamdi Kanu: Do Not Follow Buhari Footsteps – Ejimakor Warns Tinubu

Aloy Ejimakor, Special counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged President Bola Tinubu not to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking via Twitter, Ejimakor announced that Kanu had ordered him to share some information concerning his detention on the social media app.

He described Buhari’s disregard for the rule of law as staggering.

Ejimakor argued that the IPOB’s leader continued detention without charges was a disregard for the rule of law.

He wrote: “From today to the next few days, I will do a series of Tweets inspired by Onyendu #MNK when I last visited him on Thursday.

“It’s his wish that I do so & I shall comply enthusiastically. Here’s the first Tweet: ‘Detention without any charge is the defining feature of a banana republic.

“The Buhari regime’s disregard for basic tenets of the rule of law is staggering. President Tinubu should not emulate such ignominy.

“When you don’t have any charge against a man, you free him. The continued detention of #MNK without any charge is illegal & against the Law.”