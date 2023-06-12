Labour Party Roasts PDP Over Forged Letter To National Judiciary Commission

The Enugu State Labour Party (LP) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of forging a purported letter addressed to the National Judiciary Commission accusing judges of the election tribunal sitting on the petition filed by the State chapter of LP and its Gubernatorial Candidate, Chijioke Edeoga of bias, complicity, and irregularities.

Naija News reports that LP made the allegation in a statement issued by its Enugu State Chairman and Publicity Secretary, Obigede Casmire Agbo and Onuora Odo, respectively.

The statement said, “Ordinarily, we would not have bothered to join issues with such blatant frivolities, malicious falsehood, and distortion of truths, but for the purpose of clarifications.

“Obviously, one could phantom who is behind the mischief. In their wild goose chase and infantile desperation to retain our stolen mandate, PDP Enugu State, hiding behind one finger, has perfected a grand design calculated to tarnish the hard-earned image of our Governorship Candidate, Hon. Barr. Jonathan Chijioke Edeoga.

“The Enugu State Chapter of PDP, in their usual fraudulent and puerile characteristics, have upped their ante in doing what they know how best to do. Having exhausted their baggage of falsehood and propaganda, they have taken their fraudulent practice to another dimension by forging our letterhead to write a fictitious petition against the Enugu State Governorship/State Assembly Election Tribunal Panel in order to bias the mind of the tribunal against Labour Party.”

“Let me pointedly and frontally state for the records that the said petition did not and could not have emanated from our highly revered office as there is no reason whatsoever why such a letter laden with outright falsehood and malicious innuendos should come from LP whose guiding principles are integrity and credibility.”

The Labour Party stressed that the letter is the handiwork of incurably pernicious and misguided elements within the ranks of the PDP who are merely trying to paper wall a cracked wall.

The statement added,”Apart from venting their frustrations over Peter Mba’s NYSC Certificate forgery, Hon. Barr. Jonathan Chijoke Edeoga is their primary target and at the receiving end of the ludicrously relentless and groundless campaign of calumny and malignant cum vituperative disparagement.

“In all these, one begins to wonder if this line of infamy would change the evidence already before the court. I have my serious doubts! Why engage in all these premature, speculative, rumour-driven and maliceful spreadings of unfounded chinwags against the persona of Chijioke Edeoga?

“I will stop here for now but, would advise that you quit your indulgence in the vain pursuit of shadows and ridiculous propagation of bare-faced falsehood.”