I Dreaded This Day For Long Time – Nollywood Star Says As She’s Ordained Pastor

Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan has been ordained a pastor at Gracemade Christian Centre.

The ordination was held last weekend in Lagos.

Seun, who is known for her role in the Africa Magic sitcom, The Johnsons, was ordained last weekend.

She said she dreaded her ordination day adding that the fear of a commitment to God made her run away from the divine call for a while.

Sharing a video from the special ceremony, she wrote: “I have dreaded THIS DAY for a very long time. I have been running away from the call of God upon my life. I have been a Jonah for too long. But I soon realized that THOSE WHO WILL WIN MUST KNOW HOW TO SURRENDER BOW, FORFEIT, YIELD, GIVE UP THEIR WILL totally and follow HIM.

“There is no higher calling than this. The place of power is at His feet. I am grateful and honoured by God that He found me worthy of this call. Today, I have been ordained a pastor to the glory of God,” she said.

Seun, whose husband is the lead pastor of the church, said her father could not make it to the ordination because he had to be elsewhere.