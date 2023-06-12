Ganduje Is Frustrated, Made Tragic Error When He Said He’ll Slap Kwankwaso – Suleiman

Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has been described as a frustrated person who has fallen short of expectations from someone of his calibre over his recent public outburst against Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The submission was made by one of Kwankwaso’s aides, Mallam Abdulmalik Suleiman.

Suleiman in a statement yesterday while reacting to Ganduje’s threat to slap the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Kwankwaso, urged the immediate past Kano State Governor to take care of his frustration and not take it out on anybody as it is clear he is not in the correct frame of mind.

He added that the threat by Ganduje to slap Kwankwaso is irresponsible, disrespectful, and an abuse of privilege.

According to Suleiman, the fact that Ganduje made the threat in Aso Rock is a sign of disrespect to President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians in general.

“How do you describe a leader who stole Kano State blind and his is now crying saying he would have slapped his former boss? This is to me a tragic error that such a man once served as governor, this should never happen again.

“All over the world, leaders are expected to show leadership and clear examples of good conduct to the led. They must demonstrate good conduct at all times but the example of Ganduje is an exemption,” he said.

Kwankwaso Not In The Same League As Ganduje

Speaking further, Suleiman described Kwankwaso as a good ambassador from Kano and the North, a patriotic nationalist, a decent politician who loves the country and its growth and development by always making himself available for the Nigeria project.

In contrast, he called on Ganduge to soberly reflect on his actions in government and take time to bond with his grandchildren.

“As a Muslim, Ganduje should seat down with his grand children to reflect on whether he left a befitting state for his grandchildren to inherit. This he needs to do rather than looking for who to slap,” the statement concluded.