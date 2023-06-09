‘I Could Have Slapped Kwankwaso In Aso Rock’ – Ganduje

A former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed that he could have slapped his predecessor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, had they encountered each other at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He made these comments following the meeting between Kwankwaso and President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock on Friday.

Ganduje expressed his displeasure with recent events in Kano State while briefing State House reporters following his meeting with Tinubu.

The discussion centred around the state’s security situation in light of a demolition exercise implemented by the current Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration.

“I know he is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him.” Ganduje admitted when discussing the potential encounter with Kwankwaso.

The former governor criticized the demolition, arguing that it was carried out without any prior investigation or notice, violating the Land Use Act’s provisions.

Ganduje stated that he extensively discussed the issue with President Tinubu and filed a complaint with the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

He provided video evidence of looting and vandalism following the demolition.

However, Governor Yusuf argued that the demolition was part of his campaign promise to “restore” the city’s urban development masterplan.

He insisted it was not a vendetta against Ganduje’s administration and that more demolitions would follow.

Despite his claims, Ganduje described Yusuf as a “stooge” of Kwankwaso, suggesting he was unhappy with the widespread criticism of his actions.