Emefiele: DSS Asked To Arrest Malami, Buhari’s PA, NIMASA, NNPCL, NPA Bosses, Others [Full List]

A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and prosecute heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated this while reacting to the suspension and arrest of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, by the DSS.

Recall that Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu and was whisked to Abuja by operatives of the DSS after his arrest in Lagos State.

According to Timi Frank, security agencies must arrest and prosecute other heads of critical government agencies known to have abused their offices and allegedly stole the common wealth of the people.

He listed the heads to include the Directors General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamo; Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko; Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, and the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami.

Others are the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN. immediate-past Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, and ex-Minister of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The politician stated that failure to arrest and prosecute these suspects known to have used their offices for selfish gain would show that the Tinubu’s administration is only out to witch-hunt Emefiele now under DSS custody.

He added that without moving against the powerful cabal, the Tinubu’s administration would have lent credence to insinuations that it is only up against Christian political office holders as recently alluded to by the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai.

According to him, “Those who illegally benefited from illegal allocation of oil blocks and marginal oil fields championed by the NNPCL and the CBN’s Money Redesign Policy must be fished out and prosecuted.

“The execution of the National Social Investment Programme by Hajiya Farouk leaves a lot of questions to be answered. This is the time for Nigerians to know what really happened and how much was used to feed school pupils at home during COVID.

“The recent deception by Sirika who chattered an Ethiopian Airline Aircraft to deceive Nigerians that Nigeria Air has materialized must also be probed. Personal Assistant to ex-President Buhari, Tunde Sabiu must not be left out.”