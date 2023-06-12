Democracy Day: Benue Gov, Alia Opens Up On Why He Sacked Workers Employed By Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has opened up on why he reversed the recruitment of workers and promotion of staff by the immediate past administration

The governor in a state broadcast on Monday to commemorate the 2023 Democracy Day, said, sacking the workers was not to witch-hunt the past government of Samuel Ortom, but rather to lay the foundation upon which a peaceful Benue would rest on.

Alia as learnt by Naija News said the entire recruitment exercise did not follow due process, as some of the appointments made contravened the state character principle.

He noted that 15,200 workers were brought in by the past administration through recruitment and replacement.

Alia submitted that “As we mark Democracy Day in Benue State, we owe you all explanations about the few key decisions we have taken so far. On the issue of Recruitments/ Appointments, we noted that it was full of irregularities.

“Specifically; the Civil Service Secretariat through the out-gone administration recruited 2,194 persons. The State Universal Basic Education employed 3,028 against the approved number of 2,500 only while replacements made were over 5,000.

“Teaching Service Board employed 2,500, that is, for Grant-in-Aid Schools, four in number, 120 teachers, replacements were 2,484. In the entire exercise, due process was not adopted.

“In addition, the employment was lopsided in favour of a few local government areas and did not take the principle of state character into consideration; also, no budgetary provision was made to cater for the recruitments just as there was no advertisement in any media as required by the provisions of the rules guiding the service on the matter; and no interviews were conducted to determine suitability or otherwise of candidates.

“Above all, the Solicitor-General of the State was not involved at any stage of the recruitment process.”

Speaking further on, the governor also gave reasons for reversing the appointment of persons to the post of Permanent Secretaries from January 2023 to May 2023, saying “Since the appointments were politically motivated, the due process required was not observed.

“The eventual postings of the appointed Permanent Secretaries were mainly for cover-up.

“In making the appointments, the State Character Principle was not observed.”

Speaking on Democracy Day Alia said that the declaration of June 12 as the nation’s democracy day by former president, Muhammad Buhari, was a recognition of Chief MKO Abiola as the rightful winner of the 1993 presidential election.