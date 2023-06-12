10th NASS: Yari Moves Ahead In Senate Presidency Race As Akpabio Camps Alleges Financial Inducement

Less than 48 hours to the election of new leaders of the 10th National Assembly, Senators-elect Abdulaziz Yari has reportedly moved ahead of Godswill Akpabio in the race for Senate President.

With more senators-elect reportedly pledging loyalty to Yari, Akpabio’s camp had claimed that senators-elect were financially induced to move en masse to Yari’s camp.

Recall that Akpabio’s camp had on Saturday night met at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The meeting was reported to be a flop with abysmal attendance.

It was gathered that lawmakers-elect across parties have expressed a preference for the Yari/Orji Uzor Kalu camp.

Speaking to Daily Independent, a member of the Yari camp described the allegation of financial inducement as “not only false, laughable but also unfortunate, irresponsible and a feeble resort to falsehood and smear campaign which is unbecoming of any individual that wants to lead an institution as important as the Senate.”

He stated that Senators-elect are already made, respected, contented, very responsible, and independent-minded individuals who cannot be compromised or induced.

“Senators-elect across the camps see this allegation as a deliberate smear on our individual and collective reputation, integrity, and image,” the lawmaker-elect added.

Also, a Senator-elect from the South-South, who left Akpabio’s camp, described the allegation as false.

He disclosed that senators-elect are queuing behind Yari out of conviction and not influenced by any financial inducement, stressing that the senators-elect are not at home with Akpabio due to their belief that he cannot lead the Senate in addition to his damaging allegation without proof, that National Assembly members were hugely benefiting from large contracts in the NDDC.

“I left Sen. Akpabio because I came to realize that he doesn’t have the capacity and required regard for the institution of the legislature. Many of us have that impression. It is our conviction, and we have the right to our own opinion.

“It is rather unfortunate that instead of accepting defeat and respecting the opinion of senators-elect, they are coming out with allegations of financial inducement. Senators-elect see this as a huge insult to us. How can a senator-elect label and smear his own colleagues? It is unfortunate.

“That was how Senator Akpabio accused members of the National Assembly of benefiting from large contracts in the NDDC without a proof. These are issues of integrity,” he said.