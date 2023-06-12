‘Why Akpabio Will Emerge Next Senate President’

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and senator-elect for Cross River South, Asuquo Ekpenyong, has stated that Senator Godswill Akpabio will emerge as new Senate President.

Ekpenyong backed the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs during an interview on Arise TV programme ‘Prime Time’.

The incoming lawmaker stated that 75 senators-elect, including those in the opposition political parties, are backing Akpabio.

Ekpenyong said, “For the sake of unity of this country and the sense of belonging required, it is important that religion plays a role. But that is not all of it. So, the Senate President must be a Christian for a modicum of balancing. We have the numbers and we are reaching out to the opposition senators-elect. What I find is a lot of propaganda online and sponsored media articles. But Akpabio will emerge on Tuesday.

“The word stability comes to mind when you vote for Akpabio. In the Senate, there is equality. There are three senators per state. It is important to balance this country because the framers of our constitution looked at Nigeria as an amalgamation of different tribes and different ethnic groups and it is important for each state to have a sense of belonging.”

Naija News reports that Akpabio will tomorrow slug it out for the Senate Presidency against former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari and the immediate past Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu.