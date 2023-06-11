Kanu’s Lawyer Reveals ‘Three Countries’ Involved In IPOB Leader’s Detention

The legal representative of Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor alleges that three nations, Kenya, Britain, and Nigeria, played a role in Kanu’s arrest and detention.

Ejimakor took to Twitter on Sunday to discuss these allegations.

He suggested that Kenya, which should be showing remorse, could have demanded Kanu’s return.

He criticized the United Kingdom for failing to protect Kanu, a British passport holder.

Despite appeals to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s British government, little progress was made in securing Kanu’s release.

The lawyer also faulted Nigeria for not adhering to its own laws. The IPOB leader’s detention has continued despite the Appeal Court in Abuja dismissing the terrorism charges against him on October 13th, 2022.

Reflecting on the situation, Ejimakor said, “Mazi Kanu Kanu would have been freed, if Kenya showed contrition by demanding his return to Kenya if Britain protected him like they protected Umar Dikko in 1984 and if Nigeria decides to obey the law.”