 June 12: Sustain The Momentum – Obaseki To Nigerians 

Nigerians, ahead of the June 12 celebration have been asked to sustain the momentum in keeping faith in the country’s democracy.

This was the position of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki in his 2023 Democracy Day message to Nigerians and the people of his state, Naija News learnt.

The governor, who has joined others to commemorate the June 12 celebration said it is only when Nigerians keep faith with the nation’s democracy despite all the setbacks, then the society can get better and improved.

Obaseki in a statement on Sunday applauded Nigerians for collectively working together to advance the country’s democracy against all odds.

Below is Obaseki’s full statement:

”As we mark this year’s Democracy Day, it is imperative to underscore the unwavering resolve of Nigerians to work collectively for the advancement of democratic ideals in our nation.

”Despite the challenges faced, we have held strongly to the vision of our forebears to build a united and strong nation that presents an opportunity for all to aspire, dream and prosper without let in a free society.

”We have shown our preference for democratic rule, time and again and I urge all to continue to play their role in consolidating on our democratic journey.

”Though we have experienced setbacks and challenges as a democracy along the way, I applaud the indomitable Nigerian spirit because we have continued to trudge on and demand a more transparent, just and fair system. This is even as our faith in the merit and relevance of democracy grows stronger.

”As we progress on this journey, I enjoin Nigerians to continue to keep faith with democracy and sustain the momentum we have gathered in strengthening our institutions.

”This will ensure that our society gets better through improved representative government in our quest for sustainable growth and development.

”I wish all Nigerians Happy Democracy Day!”