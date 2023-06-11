Fire Razes Ekiti Shopping Complex, Burnt Goods Worth Millions

An early morning inferno razed a shopping complex along Ado-Afao Road in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Naija News learnt that the fire destroyed properties and goods worth millions of naira as the complex was burnt down completely.

Some of the shopowners who spoke with Daily Post expressed anger at the state fire service, as firefighters claimed they had no water for operation when contacted.

Describing the situation as uncalled for, they appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.

This is coming barely two days after a gas explosion rocked the Gwagwa community in Abuja, leaving residents scampering for safety.

Naija News learned that residents were thrown into confusion after a truck reportedly conveying gas exploded in the community around 8.30 pm, near a location known as the Police Junction.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke with Daily Trust said the truck driver had suddenly parked at the spot and alerted people to run.

A resident, Sani Khalid, said a cover attached to one of the tanker’s compartments was blown up, followed by the content discharge.

He said: “And within a few minutes, the truck caught fire and exploded.”

Another resident, Usman Muhammed, said no one could ascertain the level of the damage caused by the inferno, as residents were watching the incident from afar.